× Next State Parks ‘free day’ is Friday, August 25

OLYMPIA – To celebrate the National Park System’s 101st birthday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Friday, August 25.

Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by car.

National Parks are also free on August 25.

The State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit.

The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 “free days” when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

For more information about the National Park Service, visit: www.nps.gov

To find a Washington state park, visit: http://parks.state.wa.us/281/Parks

Three more State Parks free days are available in 2017:

Sept. 30 (Saturday) — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 (Saturday) — Veterans Day

Nov. 24 (Friday) — Autumn free day

The Discover Pass provides daytime access to parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations; day access is included in the overnight fee. For information about Discover Pass, visit www.DiscoverPass.wa.gov.