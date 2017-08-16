× Monroe man sentenced for using paddle on teen girls

MONROE, Wash. — A Monroe man was sentenced for spanking 13-year-old twin sisters with developmental disabilities.

The Everett Daily Herald reports a Snohomish County Superior Court judge sentenced Braxton Brand Tuesday to 126 days in jail, and gave him credit for the time already served.

Brand pleaded guilty last week to fourth-degree assault for the April 3 incident involving his neighbor’s children. Police say Brand used a paddle on the teens.

Brand’s attorney Neal Friedman says his client didn’t abuse the children.

Friedman says Brand’s wife, who was out of town, sent him a text asking him to help with the neighbor’s girls and get them under control.

Brand admitted in court records that he “spanked” the girls. He denied leaving bruises.

He was ordered to stay away from the twins.