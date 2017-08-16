Everett City Council passes ordinance forcing bikini baristas to cover up

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council voted Wednesday night to make bikini baristas cover up while they’re working.

The city is home to a few of the coffee stands.

The new ordinance would impose a dress code on the scantily dressed coffee servers. For example, servers would have to make sure their pants go at least 3 inches below the buttocks.

Everett Police said they've had problems at the stands and that they're a drain on resources.

But bikini baristas told Q13 News that the new law would take a toll on their tips and could force them to find work outside the city.

Violating the law would be a gross misdemeanor and could be punishable by up to a year in jail or a $5,000 fine.