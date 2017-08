TACOMA, Wash. — A body recovered from the Puyallup River on Wednesday is believed to be that of a 46-year-old man who was fishing with his family when he fell into the water and was swept downstream, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Police said at the time that the Tacoma man didn’t know how to swim and was not wearing a flotation device.

He had been fishing on the bank of the river in Sumner when he fell in, police said at the time.