Arizona policeman dies in motorcycle crash in Washington state

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say one of their officers has died in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Washington state.

They say Officer Kurt Allen Carlson was involved in a crash Monday night.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says the 42-year-old Carlson was riding his motorcycle on a road near Twisp, Washington about 115 miles northeast of Seattle.

He apparently lost control and his motorcycle ended up in a river near the road.

Carlson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a 17½-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department.

Since 2007, Carlson had been assigned to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport as the trainer for the airport unit.

Carlson also had been a patrol officer and Mesa Family Advocacy Center detective.

Police officials say Carlson leaves behind a wife and two children.