Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville

In a news conference about infrastructure, President Donald Trump said the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday were "also very violent," calling those protesters the "alt-left."

Trump said there is "blame on both sides" after the deadly violence over the weekend.

"What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right, do they have any semblance of guilt?" Trump said. "What about the fact they came charging with clubs in hands, swinging clubs, do they have any problem, I think they do."

He added: "You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now."

Trump defended his 48-hour delay in denouncing white supremacists, arguing that he took his time because he didn't know the facts.

The President did call the driver of the car that drove through a crowd, killing one woman, as a "murder" then once again blamed both sides for the violence.

"You can call it terrorism, you can call it murder. You can call it whatever you want," he said. "The driver of the car is a murderer and what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing."

"I didn't wait long. I didn't wait long. I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement," Trump said Tuesday. "The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don't make statements that direct until you know the facts. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don't know the facts and it is a very, very important process to me. It is a very important statement."

After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them. He tried to clean up his remarks Monday.

Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren't known.