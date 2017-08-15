× Tacoma Police seek ID of car prowler who stole gun during Bruno Mars concert

TACOMA —

Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to ID a car prowl suspect who stole a handgun out of an SUV during the Bruno Mars concert on July 24th. “Bad guys know there’s going to be a lot of cars in this area, big concert going on, they’re going to find something in at least one of these cars they’re breaking into,” said Officer Shelbie Boyd with Tacoma Police.

The vehicle was parked in the 1000 block of East 25th street just North of the Tacoma Dome. The theft was captured on surveillance camera at a nearby business. “What we’re looking for here is a white or Hispanic male with dark brown hair. Probably about 25 to 35 years old. They appear to have gotten into the car by using a jiggle key or a shaved key,” said Officer Boyd. The suspect removed a range bag from inside the car that contained the weapon and some ammo. “I would never recommend storing guns, ammo, any type of weaponry in a car because a law abiding, gun holding citizen has now just given potentially a dangerous weapon to somebody who does not have good intentions for that gun,” said Officer Boyd.