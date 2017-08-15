× Police arrest man accused of ramming Bentley, Rolls-Royce

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into two luxury vehicles at a Washington car dealership, causing more than $500,000 in damage.

Police say officers responded to Bellevue Bentley on Sunday night and detained the Seattle man.

Police say they found a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce significantly damaged. The dealership owner said the estimated value of both was over $500,000.

Two witnesses told police they saw the driver of a Honda ram the unoccupied parked cars multiple times.

Police say the suspect told officers he had not slept in about three days and that he may have had a panic attack.

The dealership owner told police that the cars would likely be a total loss.

The suspect was arrested for malicious mischief.