Overnight brawl leads to arrests in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A nightclub brawl that spilled into the streets of downtown Olympia led to five arrests.

Police responded after callers to 911 reported seeing a person carrying a gun during the melee in the early hours of Sunday, The Olympian reported Monday.

The two officers who responded arrived to a large crowd and several ongoing physical fights. The officers spotted a man carrying an assault rifle, and saw him chamber a round into the firearm, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower wrote in a news release.

After the man complied with officers’ orders to drop the gun and get on the ground, the crowd turned on the officers and became more hostile, Lower said.

Officers from Tumwater, Lacey and Yelm Police departments and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.