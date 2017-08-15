Man suspected of killing son sent back to Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. — A man suspected of killing his 13-year-old son has returned to Colorado to face charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

The Durango Herald reports Mark Redwine arrived Monday by a chartered flight from Washington state. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon in Durango to be advised of his rights and possible penalties for the charges filed in connection with the November 2012 death of his son, Dylan Redwine.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers also typically discuss whether a defendant will be released on bond during advisement hearings.

Redwine is being held on a $1 million cash-only bail. He faces 16 to 48 years in prison if convicted of either charge.

Redwine has maintained his innocence.