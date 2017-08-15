Ex-firefighter accused of child porn, certificate suspended

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A former Washington state firefighter facing charges of possession of child pornography has had his emergency medical technician certificate suspended by the state.

Beau France, 41, was arrested after a Department of Homeland Security investigation tracked explicit images involving children to a computer in France’s Mount Vernon home and later to a flash drive.

He has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with five counts of possession of child pornography. France pleaded not guilty to the charges.

France’s EMT certificate was issued in 2011. He had been employed by the Mount Vernon Fire Department since April 2015. He resigned from the department July 12.