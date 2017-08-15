× AFL-CIO head is latest to resign from jobs panel, saying Trump ‘tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is losing a fifth member of his manufacturing jobs council: AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka.

The union leader says: “We cannot sit on a council for a president who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism. President Trump’s remarks today repudiate his forced remarks yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis.”

In remarks Tuesday in New York City, Trump seemed to defend some people marching with white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. The protest Saturday over the removal of a Confederate statute led to violence and the death of one counter-protester.

Among those who’ve left the panel are the chief executives for Merck, Under Armour and Intel and the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

Trump says the departures were due to his criticism of some of those companies making products overseas.