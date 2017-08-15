× 2 inmates escape from Goldendale fire crew, manhunt underway

GOLDENDALE, Wash. – Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire work crew early Tuesday morning.

Washington State Department of Corrections has identified the men as, Tyray Munter, 30, and Maksim Petrovskiy, 22.

Correctional employees noticed the men were missing when an inmate recount was performed about 2:50 a.m. on August 15.

The facility notified local and state law enforcement, Oregon State Patrol and activated Inmate Recovery Teams.

Munter was convicted of assault 2 and theft 2 out of Snohomish County and began serving his 72-month sentence on June 28, 2016. His expected release date had been tentatively set for May 2, 2020.

Petrovskiy was convicted of taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of a stolen vehicle out of Snohomish County and began serving his 33-month sentence on April 18, 2017. His expected release date had been tentatively set for December 8, 2018.

If you see either inmate, do not approach him and contact the Olympic Corrections Center at (360) 374-6181 or Call 911.

Olympic Corrections Center is located near Forks, Wash. and houses approximately 380 minimum custody male inmates. Goldendale, Wash. is located in south central Washington, 70 miles south of Yakima, Wash.