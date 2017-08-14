WSU College Republicans president resigns after attending rally in Charlottesville

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The president of the Washington State University College Republicans has resigned after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that included neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Former vice president and now president of the campus group, Amir Rezamand, told KREM-TV (https://goo.gl/Ak2D6K) that James Allsup had resigned.

His resignation came after the College Republicans National Committee released a statement calling on all leaders in College Republicans who “support or condone these events” to resign.

This has been planned since before #UniteTheRight but the club's VP has effectively assumed the presidency. — James☝️Allsup (@realJamesAllsup) August 14, 2017

Allsup, who has 145,000 subscribers on YouTube, told the station Sunday he attended the rally in a media capacity and to speak. Allsup also said he disagrees with the violence that took place.

WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Sunday the university denounced racism and Nazism of any kind and wrote “hate has no place at WSU.”