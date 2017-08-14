Two officers kill man after sword attack, police say

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police say two Kennewick officers fatally shot a man after he attacked one of them with a sword.

The Tri-City Herald reports someone called 911 Sunday evening to report a man walking on Olympia Street with a sword he was trying to conceal with a newspaper.

Police say when an officer contacted the man, he charged him and hit the officer in the head with the weapon.

As he was attacking, police say a second officer arrived. The injured officer retreated and police say both then drew their weapons and fired at the man.

The suspect and injured officer were taken to a local hospital, where the suspect died. The officer was treated and released.

The names of both officers and the suspect were not released.