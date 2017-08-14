× Texas A&M cancels ‘white lives matter’ rally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker says Texas A&M University won’t host a “white lives matter” rally on the campus next month.

Republican state Rep. John Raney said Monday that university chancellor John Sharp told him the event had been canceled due to “hate messages” on social media and police concerns of violence. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 11.

Raney made the announcement on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives just hours after lawmakers said they were working to stop the rally from taking place.

Texas A&M officials confirmed the event had been canceled.

The event was organized by a former A&M student who said he was inspired by a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

That event erupted in violence as protesters and counter protesters clashed. Police say a 20-year-old man rammed in his car into a group of the counter protesters, killing a woman and injuring at least 19.

A former teacher of the man says he idolized Adolf Hitler and was fascinated with Nazism.