VANCOUVER, Canada — A stunt woman has died following an accident on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver.

CBC reports that the motorcyclist crashed through a window of Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. Canada Place is now closed from Burrard Street to Thurlow Street.

Vancouver Police say Worksafe BC investigators are on the scene.

No word on what caused the accident.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.

It appears this is a motorcycle stunt gone wrong for a movie, people on scene won't confirm it's Deadpool 2 pic.twitter.com/wXKGg4B0nI — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017

.@VancouverPD officers survey the scene. Two ambulances were here for some time but left without sirens on. pic.twitter.com/FUiIqJoZ3A — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017

A motorcycle lays on the ground just across from Jack Poole plaza. You can't see here but above it is broken glass pic.twitter.com/zzl5Ag9gYT — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017

Lots of police officers here, Canada place is closed from Burrard to Thurlow pic.twitter.com/37szI3yMU7 — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017