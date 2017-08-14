× South Korea’s president says nuclear crisis must ‘absolutely be solved peacefully’

SEOUL, S. Korea (AP) — The South Korean president says the North Korean nuclear crisis must “absolutely be solved peacefully” and there can be no U.S. military moves without South Korean consent.

Moon Jae-in, a liberal who favors engagement with the North, delivered a nationally televised speech Tuesday on the anniversary of the end of World War II and the Korean Peninsula’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

North Korea has said its military presented leader Kim Jong Un with plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam. But its comments appeared to signal a path to defuse the crisis by saying Kim would watch U.S. conduct before giving his orders.

Moon said his South Korean government “will put everything on the line to prevent another war in the Korean Peninsula.” He says the “North Korean nuclear program should absolutely be solved peacefully, and the (South Korean) government and the U.S. government don’t have a different position on this.”