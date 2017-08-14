Pickup driver leaves lane and kills cyclist, troopers say

YELM, Wash. — A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed in a collision on State Route 507 near Yelm.

The Olympian reports that man in a pickup was heading south when he left his lane for an unknown reason and collided with the southbound bicyclist.

The Washington State Patrol says the collision happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

The agency tweeted that showed the bicycle jammed underneath the truck.

The cyclist, Martin Valencia of McKenna, died at the scene.

State Patrol spokeswoman Shaneka Phillips says the uninjured driver, a 56-year-old Graham man, was not impaired.

The driver was cited for negligent driving, driving with a suspended license and having no insurance.