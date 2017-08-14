× GoDaddy boots neo-Nazi site after a derogatory story on the Charlottesville victim

The Daily Stormer, a white supremacist and neo-Nazi website, needs to find another domain name provider after GoDaddy gave it the boot following a derogatory story about the woman killed at the Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.

The site, which calls itself “The World’s Most Genocidal Republican Website,” registered its name with GoDaddy — but GoDaddy doesn’t host the Daily Stormer’s content.

Nevertheless, the company said it wants nothing to do with the site following a piece on Heather Heyer. Heyer died after a car rammed a crowd of counter-protesters gathered to oppose a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

“We have informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. If no action is taken after 24 hours, we will cancel the service,” GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race told CNN in a statement.

“Given their latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service.”

An article posted on the Daily Stormer called Heyer “fat and a drain on society.”

“Despite feigned outrage by the media, most people are glad she is dead, as she is the definition of uselessness,” the story said. “A 32-year-old woman without children is a burden on society and has no value.”

James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of running his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of people, killing Heyer and injuring at least 19 others.

Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “the Daily Stormer is dedicated to spreading anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism, and white nationalism, primarily through guttural hyperbole and epithet-laden stories about topics like alleged Jewish world control and black-on-white crime.”

The SPLC, which tracks hate groups, says the unapologetic hatred on the Daily Stormer — which also takes aim at African-Americans and opponents of President Donald Trump, for example — is a catalyst for division.

Among its readers were Charleston, South Carolina, church mass killer Dylann Roof and the murderer of Jo Cox, a British legislator.

A post on the website’s homepage claimed that it had been taken over by hacktivist group Anonymous. However, most links to previous posts were still active, and a tweet from an account associated with Anonymous said it could not confirm that the group was involved.

CNN has reached out to the Daily Stormer for comment.

We have no confirmation that "Anonymous" is involved yet. Looks more like a DS stunt. Wonder if they are having issues finding a new host. https://t.co/ikXXRBfC5p — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

Founder praises Trump response

Andrew Anglin, the creator of the site, praised President Donald Trump for not specifically blaming neo-Nazis and white supremacists following the Charlottesville rally, saying “he loves us.”

Trump said on Saturday “we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time.”

The outcry against the President’s remarks was long and loud and crossed party lines for failing to single out and condemn white nationalists. Anglin blogged that Trump’s comments were “good.”

“He didn’t attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. He said that we need to study why people are so angry , and implied that there was hate on … both sides!” Anglin wrote. “There was virtually no counter signaling of us at all. He loves us all.”

GoDaddy, headquartered in Arizona, says it is the “world’s largest domain name registrar” and “hosts more than 10 million websites around the world.”