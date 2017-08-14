× Flying on Alaska Airlines? Wear a Russell Wilson jersey to board early

You get special perks when you’re a Russell Wilson fan. Alaska Airlines announced the return of its popular promotion, which allows flyers wearing a No. 3 Russell Wilson Jersey to board early on all flights departing Seattle.

The promotion began Friday, August 11, and will continue through the end of the regular season.

“As Seattle’s hometown airline, we are happy to once again extend this perk to our guests for the 2017 season,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of brand and marketing communications.

“We invite all Seattle sports fans to join us in cheering Russell and the team on to a winning record.”

While it may be Wilson’s sixth year as Seattle’s quarterback, 2017 marks his fifth year serving as Alaska’s Chief Football Officer.