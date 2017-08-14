Brush fire impacting traffic on I-90 near Vantage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANTAGE, Wash. -- Crews are working to contain a brush fire that is impacting traffic on Interstate 90 in central Washington.

The Washington State Patrol said the fire near Vantage grew to 1,500 acres overnight but is now under control.

State troopers say one lane of the highway reopened in each direction Monday morning. Fire crews are still using up to one lane of each direction as they work to contain the fire.

I-90 is now OPEN, BUT @wsdot has one lane still closed in each direction. #SlowDown for crews still in area. https://t.co/QUoVNABK0M — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) August 14, 2017

It is unclear what caused the fire.

In a separate incident Sunday morning, a semi fire on the bridge across the Columbia River forced the freeway to be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.