× Bellingham climber’s body recovered from glacier

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — The body of a 61-year-old Bellingham woman and mountaineer has been recovered from a glacier in North Cascades National Park.

North Cascades National Park Service spokeswoman Denise Shultz says search and rescue personnel from North Cascades and Mount Rainier national parks recovered Susan Bennett’s body Saturday.

Bennett died July 22 in a fall while rappelling from Forbidden Peak, one of the region’s most treacherous rock faces. She was with a group of climbers who had reached the summit.

Her body was located in a crevasse on the Forbidden Glacier, which required technical teams to recover.

Recovery efforts were initially hampered by weather, location and unstable crevasse conditions. Shultz says weather and conditions finally cooperated Saturday.

Forbidden Peak is east of Marblemount along Highway 20, in the area of Cascade Pass.