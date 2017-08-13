× Two hurt after a house fire near Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — An early morning fire at a Bothell home sent two people to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Fire District 1 says the fire was reported just before 6 a.m. at a single story home on the 21200 block of First Ave W.

Officials say six people were asleep in the house when the fire broke out.

They say everyone was able to get out of the home after someone inside spotted the flames. Four teenage boys were able to exit safely through the front door.

However; two adults had to climb out of a bedroom window. The man and woman inhaled smoke in the process and both were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The family’s dog didn’t make it out and died in the fire.

“The first 911calls reported large flames coming from the house. When the first firefighters arrived, the back of the house was engulfed and the fire was through the roof,” said Leslie Hynes, public information officer for Snohomish County Fire District 1.

Fire officials report no one inside the home heard a smoke alarm.

Investigators say the fire started in the laundry room. They say the room was so heavily damaged that they were unable to determine exactly what sparked the fire but officials say it appears to have been accidental.

Damage to the home is estimated to be $285,000.

Snohomish County Fire District 1 reminds residents to install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. They also suggest that those smoke alarms get tested at least once a month and the batteries get replaced every 10 years.