Michael Bennett sits on bench during national anthem; rest of Seahawks link arms

CARSON, Calif. – Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat on the bench during the national anthem before the team’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

The rest of the Seahawks continued last season’s ritual, linking arms during the anthem.

Bennett joins former teammate Marshawn Lynch, who also sat on the bench during the anthem preceding his first game with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.

Pro Bowl DE Michael Bennett sits alone on #Seahawks bench during national anthem pic.twitter.com/zomzv4oiR5 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 14, 2017

Bennett, who is writing a book called “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” has frequently been outspoken on social issues.

“I think people were so caught up in the flag that they forgot about the message of social injustice,” he said last season.

“They wanted to miss the point I feel like, because at the end of the day when you look in the mirror and you really see what’s going on, that’s a calling on you to help make a change. And how many people really want to make a change?”