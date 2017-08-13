Seahawks run over Chargers in preseason opener, 48-17

CARSON, Calif. – Rest assured that the Seattle Seahawks’ junior varsity squad looks just fine. Make that much better than fine.

With the vast majority of their starters spending the vast majority of the game on the bench, the Seahawks rolled to a 48-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in front of 21,054 fans in a preseason game at the StubHub Center.

As is always the case in the preseason, the drama was in the fringe players and position battles.

Perhaps nobody had a more meaningful evening than former University of Washington wide receiver Kasen Williams.

Williams figured to be a longshot to make the roster, but reigned in several difficult catches to put himself in the conversation for a job and led the Seahawks with four catches for 119 yards.

The backup quarterback battled turned out to be a nice surprise as well, as both Trevone Boykin and Austin Davis had solid nights.

Boykin finished 12-for-15 passing with a touchdown and an interception, carrying the ball four times for 31 yards and another TD along the way.

Davis was 7-of-9 passing for 108 yards, and had two carries of his own for 19 yards.

The starters were mostly non-factors, with most playing only one series. Russell Wilson was 3-for-4 for 41 yards passing, Eddie Lacy carried four times for 10 yards in his Seahawks debut and Earl Thomas didn’t put up any stats but did make his return to the field after last year’s brutal injury.

The Seahawks’ defense forced four turnovers.

Receiver Paul Richardson had two very nice catches for 30 yards, but left the game in the first half with an injury and didn’t return.

Seattle returns to the field Friday, when it will play host to the Minnesota Vikings at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.