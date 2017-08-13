× Police searching for missing Oregon teen who may be with an accused trafficker

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who police say may be meeting up with a man accused of trafficking her.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Malia Carbaugh ran away from home Thursday.

Beaverton, Oregon police spokesman Mike Rowe says she lives with her parents in Portland and Oregon City.

Rowe says Carbaugh has a plane ticket to Las Vegas and police believe she’s trying to reunite with James Demarr Jackson.

Jackson is charged with human trafficking a minor in California. Police say he trafficked Carbaugh in Nevada and California. Jackson, who is from Las Vegas, is now out on bail.

Carbaugh is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Chad Optiz at 971-563-7545.