Pierce County sheriff: Deputies fatally shoot armed man

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man they say lunged at a deputy with a knife.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says deputies responded Saturday morning after the man’s sister reported that the man had kidnapped his brother-in-law at knifepoint.

Troyer tells the News Tribune that the woman said her brother threatened to kill anyone who tried to stop him.

Deputies searched the area and found the man armed with a knife. Three deputies pointed their weapons at the man. Troyer says all three fired when the man lunged at one of the deputies.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave.