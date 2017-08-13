× Kent Police arrest Covington man suspected in two transient camp homicides

KENT, Wash. — One year to the weekend since 31-year-old Louisa Campos and 48-year-old Robert Dias were shot to death in a transient camp on back to back days, Kent Police made an arrest.

“Our investigators were able to corroborate information they received and were able to positively identify the male suspect, as a 30-year-old Covington resident. With mutual efforts with other law enforcement agencies, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and he is currently at the King County Jail awaiting his first appearance” said Chief Ken Thomas.

Investigators have not yet named the suspect, as he has not officially been charged with the murders.

On August 12, 2016, at approximately 5:07 p.m., Kent patrol units responded to the camp in the area of 22200 block of 88th AV S after Campos had been shot.

At the time, reports indicated an unknown man came to the camp and was in a dispute with Campos before opening fire. The suspect fled the area and was not located.

On the day of, August 13, 2016, at about 2:40 p.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to a “suspicious circumstances” call at the same transient camp where Campos was discovered. Officers arrived to find 48-year-old Robert Dias had been shot. Dias was a witness to Campos’ homicide and detectives determined the same weapon was used in both shootings.

“Neither Louisa Campos or Robert Dias deserved to be murdered in such a cold blooded manner, I am so glad that their families at least have some peace,” said Detective Matt Lorette. “The timing of everything coming together was truly unimaginable, its days like this that makes it all worth it” said Detective Melanie Robinson.