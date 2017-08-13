Harry Potter fans, meet Minnie! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Harry Potter fans, we have a car for you! This is Minnie, short for Minerva.

Minnie is about 15-years-old, so she was born around the same time the second Harry Potter movie came out. She is quiet and loves her naps, but she is not all about sleeping.

The shelter said Minnie is super sweet and loves to be petted. She's only having a hard time getting adopted because she's older and has a few medical needs, a hyperthyroid and some kidney issues.

Mostly she just needs lots of fluids and some daily medication. The rescue is not sure how Minnie would do with kids, a dog or another cat. But if you're interested you can set up a meeting with an adoption counselor to make sure she would fit into your home.

If you'd like to meet her, you can stop by Seattle Area Feline Rescue in Shoreline. It is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Or send an email to adoptions at seattleareafelinerescue.org.