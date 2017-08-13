× 19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed by truck in Yelm

YELM, Wash. — A 56-year-old man has been charged with negligent driving after a crash Sunday afternoon in Yelm killed a bicyclist.

Authorities say the 19-year-old bicyclist was on the right shoulder of state route 507 when for some unknown reason a driver of a pickup truck left his lane and hit the teen.

The bicyclist identified as Martin Valencia died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck identified as Evan Hartkopf was charged with negligent driving, driving with a suspended license and he had no insurance.

The Washington State Patrol says SR 507 was partially blocked for about 4 hours.