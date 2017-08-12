Two dead in Virginia police helicopter crash; officials link incident to violence at white nationalist rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —Officials say the deaths of two people in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia, have been linked to a violent white nationalist rally earlier in the day.

A state police helicopter crashed near Birdwood Golf Course, witnesses say. https://t.co/I1XqO4X1j1 pic.twitter.com/FCc0xwvYqM — The Daily Progress (@DailyProgress) August 12, 2017

It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virignia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

Deepest condolences to the families & fellow officers of the VA State Police who died today. You're all among the best this nation produces. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.