Police: 20-year-old Ohio man charged with second-degree murder in crash at Virginia rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Authorities say a 20-year-old Ohio man accused of driving a car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

UPDATE: Arrest made in Saturday fatality at 4th and Water streets. #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/SKLHnfNGvg — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) August 13, 2017

The Charlottesville Police Department said in a statement Saturday night that James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio also faces three counts of malicious wounding, and one count related to leaving the scene.

Col. Martin Kumer, superintendent of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, said Fields was in custody there Saturday night. Kumer says he doesn’t believe Fields has obtained an attorney yet.

He says a bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.