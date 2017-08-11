Who Done It Drive: Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers fundraiser hitting streets, wineries next weekend

TRI-CITIES — Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers wants you to drink some wine and solve a crime!

Their 5th annual “Who Done It Drive” is hitting the road next saturday, august 19th.

Climb aboard a comfy bus and enjoy care-free wine tasting.

There are two routes to choose from with several winery visits in the Benton City and Prosser area for each!

At each one you’ll be given a clue to a crime and if you solve it — you’re entered into the final drawing for a fully-stocked wine fridge.

You can also take part in a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and the new Mystery Wine Bottle sale.

So come on out and support Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers next Saturday, August 19th.

CLICK HERE to register and for more information.