Long delays on westbound I-90 after semi carrying corn rolls near Eason
EASTON, Wash. – One lane is open on westbound I-90 near Easton after a semi-truck rolled over and one spilled corn across the freeway.
The crash happened at milepost 69 around 4 a.m. WSP troopers said there were only minor injuries, but the cleanup was expected to take hours.
Troopers said there were a total of three collisions involving semis, and that two of the semis rolled.
Troopers said that I-90 will fully close again later in the morning to remove the semis. Check before you leave to see where things stand.
Use Highway 2 or Highway 12 as an alternate route.