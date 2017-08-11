× Long delays on westbound I-90 after semi carrying corn rolls near Eason

EASTON, Wash. – One lane is open on westbound I-90 near Easton after a semi-truck rolled over and one spilled corn across the freeway.

The crash happened at milepost 69 around 4 a.m. WSP troopers said there were only minor injuries, but the cleanup was expected to take hours.

Troopers said there were a total of three collisions involving semis, and that two of the semis rolled.

#UPDATE @WSDOT_East was able to push semis & corn onto shoulder to help clear backups! WB I-90 remains CLOSED. Cleanup will take hours. pic.twitter.com/F3L2d8e5xl — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) August 11, 2017

Troopers said that I-90 will fully close again later in the morning to remove the semis. Check before you leave to see where things stand.

Use Highway 2 or Highway 12 as an alternate route.