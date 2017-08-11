Jacob Haine: Wanted Spokane County suspect accused of ‘egging’, badly damaging home over job beef

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

When do you end up on Washington’s Most Wanted for egging a home?

When it’s just one part of the thousands of dollars in damage done to a victim’s home because of a beef over payment.

Spokane County detectives are asking for your help to find the wanted suspect, Jacob Haine.

Deputies say he caused more than $15,000 in damage overall, including slashing window screens, garden hoses — even a trampoline for kids.

He’s accused of destroying the home’s driveway and rock pillars too — and topping his rampage off by stealing the victim’s American Flag that flew outside the home.

Detectives say Haine got busted because he left an egg carton they tracked back to the store he bought them at and spotted him on surveillance cameras.

They say it was all because of a dispute with the victim over a contracting job.

Jacob Haine is wanted after skipping court.

He’s 31 years old, 5’11” and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)