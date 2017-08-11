‘I didn`t ever feel vulnerable and now I do:’ Help ID suspect seen ditching car stolen from elderly mother, daughter during home invasion

WANTED IN RENTON and SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

84-year-old Hallie Franklin is legally blind in one eye and deaf but until now, she always felt strong. “I didn`t ever feel vulnerable and now I do. I feel very vulnerable,” said Franklin.

She and her daughter, Colleen Perron, were home resting at their apartment on Bremerton Ave NE in Renton when a thief came in through a sliding window and stole her purse and keys. “It was 7:30 p.m. I was completely freaked out. It didn`t make any sense to me because there was no noise, nothing was disturbed,” said Perron. Franklin discovered the open window when she got up early the next morning.

“It took my strength. It did. It took it away from me. I hope he`s happy,” said Franklin.

When her daughter went to check on their vehicles, she discovered her car had been stolen. “I think it is the brazenness of this burglar. It`s really frightening to be honest with you,” said Shari Ireton with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Perron’s stolen car the next morning after the crook dumped it in the middle of the parking lot at Tulalip Casino.

Detectives think he may have run out of gas.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, the Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force (SNOCAT) is asking for the public’s help to identify him. He was wearing a red Canada World Baseball Classic Jersey. “The vehicle was searched. Renton Police did an excellent job with the residence, but we`ve come up empty-handed and this is where we are hoping the public can help us identify this guy and we can get him into custody,” said Ireton.

Detectives found a fast food receipt showing the thief drove the stolen car to Bellevue shortly after he took it. When police searched it, they found Franklin’s stolen purse in the backseat along with $900 in cash she had hidden deep in a pocket. “He’s not a very good burglar,” said Perron. Still, they are concerned for their safety after finding a large hammer the thief left on their porch. “I felt like that they were going to come in regardless if that window had been unlocked or not. If I walked into the kitchen or she walked into the kitchen, what would have happened?” wondered Franklin.

They have since installed a full security system. “There isn’t a thing in this house that doesn’t have an alarm on it,” said Franklin.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can help identify the suspect.

Call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

You can also submit it at www.p3tips.com.