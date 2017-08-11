Dean Shelton: U.S. Marshals hunting violent offender wanted in Tri-Cities for federal weapons violation

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —
The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in the Tri-Cities is looking for 47 year old Dean Shelton.
Shelton is wanted for a federal probation violation.
The task force says he’s considered a violent offender and has a history of becoming violent without warning.
The task force says Shelton is a transient and travels between Eltopia and Tri Cities. He also has ties to Vancouver.
Shelton is 5’9″ and weighs 175 pounds.
He has a tattoo of a skull on his upper right arm.
If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.