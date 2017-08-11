Dean Shelton: U.S. Marshals hunting violent offender wanted in Tri-Cities for federal weapons violation

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in the Tri-Cities is looking for 47 year old Dean Shelton.

Shelton is wanted for a federal probation violation.

The task force says he’s considered a violent offender and has a history of becoming violent without warning.

The task force says Shelton is a transient and travels between Eltopia and Tri Cities. He also has ties to Vancouver.

Shelton is 5’9″ and weighs 175 pounds.

He has a tattoo of a skull on his upper right arm.