Charleena Lyles' will file lawsuit against Seattle

SEATTLE – The family of Charleena Lyles filed paperwork on Friday morning notifying the City of Seattle that it intends to file a lawsuit related to her death, the family’s attorney told Q13 News.

Attorney Karen Koehler said there will be a press conference Friday afternoon discussing the details of the claim. Koehler’s office didn’t say how much money in damages the lawsuit will seek.

Lyles was shot and killed by two Seattle police officers in June after she called to report an attempted burglary at her apartment.

Officers say after they arrived, Lyles confronted them with knives and that is when they shot her.

Lyles was pregnant and a mother of four.