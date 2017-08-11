Cash register crooks: Help Kennewick Police ID suspects in bold store theft

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Talk about bold: Kennewick Police say these two theft suspects stole cash right out of a register at a Walmart last week.

Police say they rifled through several registers before snagging the bills from the last one they checked.

They’re also suspected of similar crimes in Othello and Spokane just before the Kennewick theft.

The suspect in the t-shirt wore an orange and blue baseball hat. I can’t make out the sports team’s name written on it, but I know orange and blue are the Florida Gators’ colors.

If you know these accused cash register crook’s names, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.