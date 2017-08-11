× Air-quality burn bans lifted in King, Pierce, Kitsap, Snohomish counties

SEATTLE – Burn bans in four Western Washington counties were lifted Friday morning.

The bans were in effect for air-quality reasons in King, Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties.

Burn bans related to fire-safety were still in effect, however.

Smoke levels were reduced from moderate to good in most areas, and shifting winds mean the wildfire smoke is expected to blow east instead of south for the next two weeks.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said that the fires will likely burn until the fall rains hit, however, so Washington could see more smoke if the winds shift again.