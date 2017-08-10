× The McCleary family fighting the state for education funding says latest legislative plan is ‘hard to believe’

CHIMACUM – In rural Jefferson County sits the small town of Chimacum and within the agricultural community, a longtime resident.

“You may not recognize her face but her name is iconic in Washington state.

“At times I feel really proud overwhelmed,” Stephanie McCleary said.

Years back the state supreme court ruled on what they coined the McCleary decision, siding with Stephanie McCleary and other plaintiffs who sued the state for not fully funding public education.

“My daughter when she was in freshman year of high school the teacher was making math sheets on a half a piece of paper zeroxing it front and back,” McCleary said.

Working for the Chimacum school district McCleary sees the inequities and the day in and day out struggles inside the classroom.

“While I appreciate raising my kids in a small town I feel like on the other hand they are being shortchanged,” McCleary said.

So with her two children at stake a small town mom joined a statewide fight.

“Carter was 8 and Kelsey was 13,” McCleary said.

Never did she think, the battle for education funding would last year after year after year.

“It’s hard to believe,” McCleary said.

Her 8 year-old son Carter is now a young man.

“After 10 years of going to court and fighting for schools to be amply funded I haven`t seen a single penny of change,” Carter McCleary said.

After years of indecisions on how to raise the billions needed for education, this year lawmakers passed a plan calling it ‘historic.’

For the McCleary`s it`s a slap in the face.

For Chimacum we lose $1 million out of our budget, that`s huge that`s huge,” McCleary said.

The fallout for Chimacum does not happen in the next 2 years but in 2019 when the levy restrictions kick in.

Although the state plans to pump more than $7 billion into schools in the next 4 years, districts are capped at how many local levy dollars they can raise.

“In 2019, $3 billion rolls back from the levies leaving a $4.3 billion net,” McCleary said.

McCleary says that is far from complying with the court`s orders.

“I have lost faith in the lawmakers for sure I haven`t lost faith in the supreme court, my hope is that the supreme court keeps them in contempt,” McCleary said.

Sending lawmakers back to the drawing board.

“There is a whole state of children that needs this to happen,” McCleary said.

The future of more than a million children is worth fighting for.

For her own son time has run out.

Carter graduated from high school and on Thursday leaves for an out of state college.

“To go to Willamette University I am going to play soccer there and study chemical engineering,” Carter McCleary said.

Carter says he made the best of an education system that many times lacked the resources he needed.

State lawmakers say the deal has a good chance of meeting the demands of the state supreme court.

But on August 30th the attorney for the Mccleary’s, Tom Ahearne, will ask the justices to keep the state in contempt.

If that happens lawmakers will have until early 2018 to meet the court’s demands.

If they don’t consequences vary from closing down schools or getting rid of corporate tax breaks in order to generate more money for schools.