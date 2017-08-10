POUR! Tickets Instagram Giveaway Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1. SPONSOR: Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109

2. Giveaway Period: The Giveaway entry period begins at 8:00am PST on Friday, August 11, 2017 and ends at 12:00pm PST on Friday, August 11, 2017.

3. Giveaway Entry: To enter the Giveaway, like POUR! Instagram photo posted by Q13 FOX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/q13fox), tag a friend in the comments and follow Q13 FOX on Instagram. If you don’t already have an Instagram account, visit http://www.instagram.com for directions on how to create one. It is free to create an account. You also must have a mobile device that supports the Instagram application on or before August 11, 2017. Entries are limited to one entry per person/Instagram account. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an Instagram account by Instagram. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder with state-issued identification.

4. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Giveaway is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KCPQ viewing area in the State of Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of August 11, 2017. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KCPQ. Employees of KCPQ and their parent companies, participating sponsors, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of Seattle Urban Wineries and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KCPQ, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants.

5. Winner Selection: Each qualifying entry will be assigned a number and one number will be chosen at random. Winners will be chosen around 12pm PST on Friday, August 11, 2017, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner must have a valid Instagram account where they can be notified and KCPQ will attempt to notify winner via that account. If winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, KCPQ reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting). If KCPQ cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.

6. Prize: Two (2) tickets to POUR! at the Factory Luxe, SODO on August 12th, from 1pm-5pm. Approximate retail value of prize: $30. Factory Luxe is located at 3100 Airport Way S, Seattle, WA 98134. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, traded, resold or offered for resale, or substituted for any other items by winner. KCPQ reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, refreshments and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will KCPQ award more prizes than provided for in these Rules.

7. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by Q13 FOX of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. Winner must pick up prize the day of the event on August 12, 2017 at Factory Luxe..

8. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow KCPQ to use, announce and display their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on their Instagram account, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose related to the Giveaway, without additional compensation.

b. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS GIVEAWAY WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE GIVEAWAY, AND KCPQ reserves the right to seek prosecution of the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

c. KCPQ is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Giveaway or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Giveaway and as to the Winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KCPQ to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KCPQ in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent KCPQ’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

d. KCPQ reserves the right to delay Giveaway announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Giveaway events, and/or modify Giveaway deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KCPQ’s website at http://www.q13fox.com/Giveaways.

e. KCPQ is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Instagram service. In addition, KCPQ is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Giveaway or any advertising materials for the Giveaway, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KCPQ, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Giveaway, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Giveaway, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

f. These Official Rules shall be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

g. This Giveaway is subject to the privacy policy of KCPQ, as posted on the KCPQ website at http://www.kcpq.com/privacypolicy.

9. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX, ATTN: POUR! Tickets Instagram Giveaway, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, by October 13, 2017. Rules are available at http://www.q13fox.com/contests.

This Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram.