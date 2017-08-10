‘Increase the Peace:’ Combating the toll of gang violence

SEATTLE — According to police, rising tensions among feuding gangs has led to increased gun-related violence in Seattle and across King County.

The Q13 News series “Increase the Peace” looks at the robust approach required to combat the problem: from early parental intervention, to proactive police work, and innovative investigative measures.

Part 1:

In April 2015, 1-year-old Majijha Grant was shot in the back of the head and killed while riding in a car with her mother and father in Kent. The drive-by shooting, according to investigators, was an apparent attempt at gang retaliation – aimed at her dad.

In an effort to honor her daughter’s memory, Lisa Lynch is encouraging community members and parents to do more to prevent their children from falling into the gang life.

