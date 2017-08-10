3 lawsuits filed against Seattle’s income tax on wealthy

SEATTLE — Three lawsuits have now been filed against Seattle’s new income tax on wealthy households.

Seattle residents represented by the Freedom Foundation sued the city on Wednesday, which followed a lawsuit filed by five residents whose legal team includes former Republican state Attorney General Rob McKenna and two former state Supreme Court justices and another filed by investment manager Michael Kunath.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports each case is beginning in King County Superior Court, but could be taken up by the state Supreme Court.

City Attorney Pete Holmes says potential state Supreme Court hearings for the lawsuits would happen in 2018.

The new measure signed into law last month is a 2.25 percent tax on total income above $250,000 for individuals and above $500,000 for married couples filing together.