1 injured in reported accidental shooting at deputy’s home

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake Police say one person was injured in a reported accidental shooting at the home a Grant County sheriff’s deputy.

The person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound following the Wednesday night shooting.

Moses Lake Capt. Mike Williams tells KXLY-TV that it happened around 8 p.m. in a home owned by a deputy, whose identity was not released.

A multi-agency response team, the Columbia Basin Investigation Team, is investigating.

Police say there is no danger to the public.