Yikes! Poisonous copperhead snake spotted in Seattle’s Discovery Park?

SEATTLE — A non-native, poisonous copperhead snake was spotted in Seattle’s Discovery Park on Wednesday, Seattle Parks said.

The city department said the snake was seen at the top of the sandy bluff in the park, and that staff was roping off the area.

“Be safe!” Seattle Parks advised.

The department said staff was unable to find the snake, but would post signs and warn people about the snake.

Northern copperheads live in the United States from the Florida Panhandle, north to Massachusetts and west to Nebraska, authorities said. So this apparently is an abandoned pet. It’s unlikely it slithered all the way from Nebraska to enjoy the sights of Seattle.

The Smithsonian Zoo said copperhead snake bites are rarely fatal.