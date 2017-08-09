Thinking about getting a pet chicken or duck? How about 400 of them?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Pasado's Safe Haven recently led an emergency rescue of more than 400 birds, including chickens and ducks, from a hoarding situation in Snohomish County. They are now going up for adoption.

“People often think of animal hoarding in regards to cats or dogs, but unfortunately there are many other species affected by this behavior,” said Laura Henderson, executive director of Pasado’s Safe Haven. “This situation was dire. These birds were living in extremely unsanitary conditions with little to no protection from the heat. Corpses were scattered among the living.”

There are currently hundreds of birds at the sanctuary which will be available for adoption almost immediately.

Public can go to www.PasadoSafeHaven.org to find more information about how to adopt.