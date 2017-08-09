Hey burger fans, Shake Shack is opening a restaurant in Seattle

SEATTLE — If you have any friends around here from the east coast, you’ll DEFINITELY want to share this juicy piece of news:

Shake Shack is coming to Seattle!

The burger chain known for being a “modern-day version of a roadside burger stand” made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

“We’re stoked to set up Shack in Seattle! The South Lake Union Shack is comin’ in 2018. “

We're stoked to set up Shack in Seattle! The South Lake Union Shack is comin' in 2018. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BAiySoIcdy — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 9, 2017

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports the restaurant will be about two blocks south of the Whole Foods Market at Denny Way and Westlake Ave.

Shake Shack is based in New York and has 136 locations around the world.

People seem to be excited:

Although some say this is an encroachment on In-N-Out Burger territory… which do you prefer?