× Really? Suspect reportedly huffed 50 to 75 cans of whipped cream a day to get high

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were recently called to a house in the Ashford, Wash., area over a report of a man acting “crazy” and refusing to leave a house, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday.

Deputies found the suspect and another man screaming at each other in the doorway area of the house when they arrived on Sunday morning, Aug. 6, the sheriff’s department said. The man exited the house and told the deputies he was “getting of here because (the suspect) is crazy.”

The suspect was uncooperative and became increasing agitated, yelling profanities at the deputies, and he had to be forcibly placed into handcuffs, the department said.

Inside the house, the suspect’s girlfriend said he had pushed her down and offered this explanation for his aggressive behavior.

“The victim told deputies the suspect has recently become increasingly out of control and was reportedly huffing 50 to 75 cans of whipped cream per day to get high, and spending between $1,000 and $1,500 per month doing ‘Whip-Its’,” the department’s news release said.

The 51-year-old male suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of 4th-degree assault, the department said.